CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old was arrested after a ghost gun was found in one of his pockets during a traffic stop, Corcoran police officials say.

On Thursday, officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of Whitley Avenue.

Investigators said the driver, identified as Devin Mattos, was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

Authorities say after a search was conducted, they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, with no serial numbers in one of his pockets. The gun was loaded with three live rounds.

During the investigation, officers say they found out Mattos is a previously convicted felon.

Mattos was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and driving on a suspended license.

He was later booked into the Kings Country Jail.