VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after a short pursuit in Visalia early Tuesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say officers were in the area of Willis Street and Grove Avenue around 1:00 a.m. when they tried to stop a vehicle without headlights activated. The vehicle failed to yield to the officers.

After a short pursuit officers say they ended the pursuit due to the reckless driving. Once the pursuit was ended, the vehicle slowed and was observed circling the area of the 800 Blk of Conyer Steet.

Officers say they saturated the area when the driver drove into the path of a responding officer. The officer was forced to maneuver his vehicle to avoid a collision. The suspect vehicle then came to a stop.

The driver, later identified by police as Steven Escalera, 35, exited the vehicle and fled inside a home.

Police say Escalera was taken into custody inside. Escalera was found to be in possession of approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

Escalera was transported to Tulare County Pretrial Facility.