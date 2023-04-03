MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in custody for allegedly lighting a monument on fire, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officials say on Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the front of the Courthouse Museum for a report of arson.

An officer had a suspect detained, who was caught in the act of setting this monument on fire.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Bennie Frank Tusing. Officials say Tusing was placing shirts on top of the monument and lit them on fire which resulted in damage to the monument.

Tusing was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.