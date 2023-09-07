KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in custody after deputies allege he stole nearly $5,000 in haybales, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Kings County Rural Crimes Unit began investigating the theft of hay bales from the area of 6th Avenue and Denver Avenue.

The victim reported approximately $2,500 in hay had been stolen from their farm and surveillance cameras in the area captured the suspect and the truck he drove to steal the bales of hay.

The detective working the investigation says they were able to determine the man captured on the surveillance footage was 44-year-old Pablo Orozco of Sanger. Detectives searched for Orozco but were unsuccessful in locating him. Numerous attempts were made throughout the month to find and arrest Orozco, but he remained at large.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 7:20 a.m., the same victim contacted the Rural Crimes Unit to report a second theft of hay bales.

Investigators say surveillance cameras captured Orozco allegedly stealing approximately $1,200 worth of hay. Detectives continued in the search for Orozco checking the community of Sanger and the surrounding areas but were still unable to find him.

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, just before 10:00 a.m., a third theft of hay was reported by the victim. Detectives say they determined it was once again Orozco who committed the theft, and the search for him continued.

With the help of the Reedley Police Department Orozco was located and turned over to the Rural Crime Detectives.

During an interview, officials say Orozco admitted to stealing the hay. He told authorities he had a methamphetamine problem and funded his illegal drug use by stealing the hay bales.

Officials say Orozco also admitted to stealing hay in Fresno County.

Orozco was booked into the Kings County Jail on the charge of theft of crops and his bail was set at $30,000. He later posted bail.