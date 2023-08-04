LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a destructive device, drugs, and firearm-related charges, according to the Lemoore Police Department.
Thursday around 8:00 a.m., the Lemoore Police Department with the assistance of the Department of Justice, ATF, and the Visalia Police Department Bomb Squad served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Locust St.
While searching the resident, detectives say they located a variety of illegal firearms; two AR-15 style rifles, one sawed-off shotgun, several homemade silencers, a homemade firearm also known as a “zip gun”, approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, and several canisters containing a binary explosive also known as Tannerite.
Detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Christopher Conner Olson. They say he was placed under arrest and booked at the Kings County Jail.
According to detectives, Olson was arrested on suspicion of several firearm violations including manufacturing firearms, felon in possession of firearms, being in possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a silencer, and being in possession of a destructive device.
The Lemoore Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at (559) 924-9574.