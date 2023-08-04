LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a destructive device, drugs, and firearm-related charges, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

Thursday around 8:00 a.m., the Lemoore Police Department with the assistance of the Department of Justice, ATF, and the Visalia Police Department Bomb Squad served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Locust St.

While searching the resident, detectives say they located a variety of illegal firearms; two AR-15 style rifles, one sawed-off shotgun, several homemade silencers, a homemade firearm also known as a “zip gun”, approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, and several canisters containing a binary explosive also known as Tannerite.

Detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Christopher Conner Olson. They say he was placed under arrest and booked at the Kings County Jail.

30-year-old Christopher Conner Olson. Photo Courtesy: Lemoore Police Department.

According to detectives, Olson was arrested on suspicion of several firearm violations including manufacturing firearms, felon in possession of firearms, being in possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a silencer, and being in possession of a destructive device.

The Lemoore Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at (559) 924-9574.