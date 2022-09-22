PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Wednesday after he was found with child pornography, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officials said they began investigating 49-year-old Samuel Winters after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce that he was possibly in possession of child pornography.

During an investigation, detectives said they found evidence that Winters had downloaded pornographic images and/or videos of children under the age of 18.

Investigators said they were able to get a warrant for Winters’ arrest.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers found Winters during a traffic stop and took him into custody.

During a search of Winter’s home near York Street and Morton Avenue, officials said a variety of electronic devices were collected for further investigation.

Winters was booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $150,000 bail.

Anybody with information about this case is asked to call the Porterville Police Department General Investigations Unit (559) 782-7400.