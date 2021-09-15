Man arrested on child pornography charges has criminal history of sex crimes, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – On Tuesday, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Anthony Emmanuel Escobedo on felony charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Detectives started the investigation after a tip that Escobedo was using social media to share child pornography.

“What we discovered was that he was actually passing videos off showing a man raping a little girl who’s like three to five years old,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti.

Escobedo was arrested at his home in San Joaquin. His electronics were seized and will be analyzed.

“Possessing and distributing, so he faces those two charges, but then there could be enhancements if he has over 600 images of child pornography, that brings the crime to a new threshold,” said Botti.

Escobedo has an extensive criminal history related to sex crimes, with active cases in Fresno County for forcible rape and indecent exposure, after he was allegedly caught masturbating near schools in Clovis on three separate occasions.

“He also has some other allegations of groping young girls and even exposing himself to a young child,” said Botti. “So it’s one of those troubling patterns of behavior.”

Botti says Escobedo has lived in Fresno, Clovis, Kingsburg, and now San Joaquin.

The Sheriff’s Office says because of Escobedo’s pattern of behavior, they believe they are may possibly be other victims out there who still haven’t come forward.