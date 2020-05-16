Man arrested in Visalia for possession of large amounts of marijuana and cash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested in Visalia for being in possession of 43 bags of marijuana and over $9,800 of cash Friday, police say.

Authorities say they conducted a traffic stop at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Norman and Maple Avenues.

During the investigation, the officers say they located 43 one-pound bags of marijuana in the vehicle and over $9,800 in cash.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old, Angel Pando.

Pando was arrested for possession of marijuana for sales and was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.

