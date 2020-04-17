Man arrested in Visalia for possession of firearm and drugs

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly pointing a gun towards a victim and being in possession of drugs.

Authorities say they responded to a call of a man brandishing a firearm in the 1900 block of West Stewart Avenue in Visalia.

Officers established that 27-year-old Jesus Alfredo Lara-Ortiz of Visalia was pointing a handgun at a victim during an argument.

Lara-Ortiz was later contacted at a nearby home in possession of the firearm, as well as cocaine, according to authorities.

Lara-Ortiz was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for charges related to assault with a deadly weapon and possession of cocaine.

