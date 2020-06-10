Man arrested in Visalia child abuse case, 1-year-old child left clinically brain dead

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Tuesday following the arrest of a mother in a Visalia child abuse case that has left their 1-year-old child clinically brain dead, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Ezequiel Ramirez, 23, was taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m. for his involvement regarding a child abuse case reported to officers on June 5, said Sgt. Celestina Sanchez. Ramirez was found in the city of Fresno with the help of authorities from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was taken back to Visalia for questioning and later booked into the Tulare County Jail.

An investigation found that Ramirez, along with Jasmine Blase, 18, who was arrested on June 5, had caused injuries to their 1-year-old child, who suffered multiple bone fractures and significant head trauma, Sanchez said.

The victim was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital for testing and treatment. Medical staff reported no brain function and the child has been declared clinically deceased.

The child remains on life support for determination of donor options.

Sanchez said the police department has been in consultation with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office and have charged Ramirez with one count of homicide and violating parole. Modified charges are also expected for Blase.

Detective’s with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit are still investigating the case and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgantini at 559-713-4104 or the anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.