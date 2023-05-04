VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 46-year-old man was arrested after the Visalia Police Department says he broke inside a storage unit Thursday morning.

Police say around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to Derrel’s Mini Storage in the 800 block of North Ben Maddox Way for a burglary in progress.

Officers say they found Matthew Rutledge allegedly stealing items inside a storage unit when they arrived. At least eight additional storage units were found with their locks cut.

Rutledge was taken into custody for burglary and an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Tulare County Pretrial Facility.