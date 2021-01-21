Man arrested in Tulare Walmart parking lot shooting, police say

TULARE, California (KGPE) – A 29-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Walmart in Tulare last week.

According to Tulare Police, the suspect was arrested on Monday following the incident on Jan. 14 at the store on Prosperity Avenue and Hillman Street.

The suspect, who was not identified, was booked on nine felony charges and one misdemeanor. Charges include being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales.

On the day of the incident, multiple callers reported shots fired both inside the store and in the parking lot. Officers arrived to clear the scene and discovered several store employees and customers in locked rooms.

Investigators confirm that the shooting was in the parking lot outside and one person was targeted. No injuries were reported.