TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after Tulare police say he allegedly robbed someone on the city’s Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday.

Officers say they got a call around 3:30 p.m. for a man with a gun that was possibly a concealed rifle near where the trail crosses West Street.

According to police, they were flagged down around the same time by a person who said they were just robbed on the trail.

The victim described the suspect and the items that were forcefully taken. He said he believed the suspect, Robert Bradley, 20, had a shotgun because he saw the butt sticking out of his waistband, police say.

Officers say they found Bradley with the stolen items and was positively identified but a weapon was not found.