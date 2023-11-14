MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of Justin Bolton for the murder of Wendy Pullins.

On Monday, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and take Bolton into custody. Pullins was first reported as missing in Mariposa County in 2022 and it was announced in September 2023 that her disappearance was being treated as a suspicious death.

Officials say on September 8, 2022, detectives with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office located the Jeep Cherokee known to be driven by Pullins. The vehicle was found down a steep embankment in a remote area of Mariposa County.

In October, investigators said they had received credible information from multiple sources that Bolton was involved with the homicide of Pullins on June 15, 2022. She was first reported missing to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office on June 18, 2022.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.