Booking photo of Luis Nolasco provided by the Reedley Police Department.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in a shooting that left a teenager dead earlier this year, according to the Reedley Police Department.

At 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, officers were called out to the area of 11th Street and Myrtle Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Alan Herrera suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body on a sidewalk. Herrera was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he later died.

While investigating, officers said they were able to identify 22-year-old Luis Nolasco as the suspect in the shooting.

Investigators said Nolasco was taken into custody during a traffic stop on October 10 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Nolasco was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reedley Police Department at (559) 638-2122.