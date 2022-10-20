Photo of Jesus Robledo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second suspect has now been arrested in connection to a shooting at a market in Cutler earlier this year, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 23-year-old Jesus Robledo of Orange Cove was arrested on Thursday for his involvement in the shooting.

Shortly after midnight on August 6, deputies were called out to the Cutler Food Market for a report of a shooting.

During an investigation, detectives said they were able to identify Robledo and Josiah Lopez as the suspects in the shooting.

Lopez was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, aiding and abetting, accessory after the fact, gang conspiracy, and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Robledo was also booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and gang conspiracy.