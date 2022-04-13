SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old Fresno man is under arrest in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Sanger girl, according to police.

Officers say 20-year-old Joseph Hernandez was determined to be responsible for the death of 17-year-old Maria Guadalupe “Lupe” Garcia Gaspar after her body was found on the 1300 block of I. Street on Dec. 21, 2021. She was found to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds and passed away at the scene.

According to police, Hernandez was determined to be a suspect in Lupe’s death and he was arrested after a car he was known to use was spotted by an officer on Wednesday. Hernandez was found inside the car following a traffic stop.

Hernandez was later booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple felony charges.