Man arrested in San Joaquin after authorities discover him downloading videos of children being raped

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested on Friday in San Joaquin after authorities discovered he was downloading videos of children being raped and sexually abused.

Detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Kerman Police say they conducted a search warrant at a home on the 8400 block of 5th Street.

At the home, authorities arrested 32-year-old Juan Almanza. Almanza was booked into jail with a bail of $20,000. He has since posted bond and was released.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.