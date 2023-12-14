PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man was arrested after police say they served a search warrant on him – and found him with a firearm and ammunition, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On Dec. 13 around 12:25 p.m. detectives from the Porterville Police Department responded to a residence located in the 500 block of North Verdugo Street to execute the search warrant.

Police say upon arrival at the residence the suspect, 30-year-old Manuel Bautista, was contacted.

During a search of the residence, detectives say they located a firearm and ammunition that was in the custody and control of Manuel Bautista. During the investigation, Bautista was found to have a prior criminal conviction that prohibited him from possessing firearms and/or ammunition, according to police.

Additionally, Porterville police say he was also found to have an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant charging him with one count of vandalism.

Manuel Bautista was taken into custody and booked in the Tulare County Jail, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.