Man arrested in Porterville for vehicle theft and providing false information to police

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested for vehicle theft and providing a false name to authorities in Porterville on Saturday.

Authorities say they responded to the area of 300 blocks of North E Street at around 8:53 a.m. for a call of a victim reporting theft of their car.

Throughout the investigation, authorities say officers located the stolen vehicle at a Motel 6 at 935 West Morton Avenue.

The suspect was located nearby and was taken into custody. Authorities identified him as 35-year-old, Francisco Javier Morales Leos from Tulare.

Leos provided a false name, as well as being in possession of burglary tools and controlled substances.

Leos was later booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

