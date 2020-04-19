Man arrested in Porterville after attempting to steal vehicle, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested on Saturday after attempting to steal a vehicle, police say.

Authorities say they responded to a home in the 100 blocks of North Plano Street at around 1:30, after receiving a call from a victim observing the suspect via video surveillance an in-progress vehicle burglary.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old, Tyler Beck from Porterville. Investigators say Beck entered the victim’s unsecured vehicle, taking several items.

Authorities say the stolen items were returned to the victim and Beck was later booked at the TCSO South County Detention Facility where he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. 

