FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a homicide in northeast Fresno earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on Friday, November 17, officers were dispatched to 7090 North Blackstone Avenue about a stabbing.

Investigators say they found 23-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi behind the T-Mobile business on Abby Street and was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives say they identified 30-year-old Scott Lawson as the person allegedly involved in the stabbing.

30-year-old Scott Lawson (Suspect)

On Friday, police say Lawson turned himself in to law enforcement officials and he was booked into the Fresno County Jail.