FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a homicide in northeast Fresno earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department.
Police say on Friday, November 17, officers were dispatched to 7090 North Blackstone Avenue about a stabbing.
Investigators say they found 23-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi behind the T-Mobile business on Abby Street and was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Detectives say they identified 30-year-old Scott Lawson as the person allegedly involved in the stabbing.
On Friday, police say Lawson turned himself in to law enforcement officials and he was booked into the Fresno County Jail.