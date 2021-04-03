Man arrested in Merced on Northern California warrant for attempted murder, rape and other charges

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested in Merced on Friday on a Northern California warrant for multiple charges, including attempted murder and rape, according to Merced Police.

On Friday, an officer in the area of 1300 N Bear Creek Drive saw someone he knew from a previous encounter that had two felony warrants for his arrest.

The suspect, identified as Zachary Williams, 39, was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on a Yuba County warrant for attempted murder, mayhem, torture, kidnapping, rape, sodomy and other sex acts, Police said. Williams also had a warrant from Arkansas for violent felonies.

Anyone with information on Williams is urged to contact Officer Odom at 209-388-7744 or by email at paynterj@cityofmerced.org.