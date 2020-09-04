Man arrested in Merced after killing sister’s dog, police say

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man after they say he beat his sister’s dog to death Thursday night.

Merced Police arrested Jesus Fonseca, 30. He told officers he was upset at the dog and kicked it once which caused the dog to die. Police say that’s not the case.

Officers said they determined that Fonseca had beaten the dog to death with an object at a house and arrested Fonseca on animal cruelty charges.

Because animal cruelty is a zero-bail crime, officers contacted the on-call judge with whom they requested and were granted a bail increase on Fonseca.

Fosenca was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of animal cruelty causing the death of the animal.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact officer Zazueta at 209-388-7739.

