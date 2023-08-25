KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested with the help of a K-9 deputy on suspicion of auto theft and other reckless driving charges, according to deputies on Friday.

Sheriff’s officials say a deputy was on patrol in the area of 14th Avenue and Kent in rural Kings County when the deputy spotted a white GMC Yukon traveling on south 14th Avenue. The Deputy recalled a Be On the Lookout (BOL) that was discussed during the shift briefing earlier in the evening.

Deputies say the BOL was for a white Yukon that had been stolen in Lemoore. The deputy ran the license plate through Dispatch and confirmed it was a stolen Yukon he was following. He activated his light and siren and attempted to stop the Yukon. The driver, identified as Jake Vasquez, failed to do so and a pursuit ensued.

According to sheriff’s officials, Jake drove at speeds of more than 90 mph, drove in the opposite lane of travel, passed a vehicle within an intersection, and drove with no regard for the safety of other drivers on the road. Jake turned onto a canal bank and due to the muddy conditions, the deputy was forced to slow down.

Driving slower caused the deputy to lose sight of the Yukon. However, sheriff’s officials state the deputy refused to give up and kept looking for the Yukon. Within a few minutes, he found the Yukon stopped with the driver’s side door open. A search of the area revealed one set of shoe impressions leading from the Yukon and to a cornfield.

According to deputies, they established a perimeter around the cornfield and used the public address system on the patrol car to order Jake to surrender. A K-9 deputy brought his K-9 partner Willie to help locate Jake. Jake was told to come out of the cornfield or Willie would begin searching for him, but he refused.

Deputies say K-9 Willie was placed on a long leash to allow him the ability to find Jake. K-9 Willie appeared to pick up Jake’s scent. Due to the low visibility, it was nearly impossible to see K-9 Willie as he searched for Jake. Suddenly Willie stopped, and deputies heard Jake yelling.

Sheriff’s officials rushed to where Willie was and with his help, they placed Jake into handcuffs.

K-9 Willie. Photo Courtesy: The Kings County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Jake was transported to a hospital to treat his injuries before being booked into the Kings County Jail.

Deputies say he was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer, evading a person while driving the wrong way, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.