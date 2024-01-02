HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man was arrested after the Hanford Police Department Street Crimes Investigation Unit received information Friday regarding a person illegally possessing an unregistered firearm, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say around 7 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle occupied by Stephen Sotelo in the area of Lona and 12th Avenues. Officials say a search of the vehicle, an unregistered handgun, and live handgun ammunition were located inside.

Sotelo was arrested on multiple weapons-related charges including being a previously convicted felon in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as being a previously convicted felon in possession of live ammunition.