HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 24-year-old man was arrested after the Hanford Police Department said they began investigating a report of the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Police say on Oct. 17, detectives began investigating after receiving a cyber tip from NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children).

Over the course of the investigation and multiple search warrants, police say a suspect was identified as Michael Baker.

On Nov. 3, the Hanford Police Department executed a search warrant and contacted Baker. Baker was interviewed and police say he admitted to downloading child sexual abuse material.

According to police, Baker was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of possession/distribution of images depicting a minor engaging in sexual activity.