HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a short barrel rifle at a newborn child and a woman, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say on Monday around 12:23 p.m. officers were called to the 2300 block of Chianti Way for a man armed with a rifle.

According to police Raven Ortega, was in the home under the influence and brandished a short-barrel rifle at the victim.

The victim and a newborn child locked themselves in a bedroom and fled from the home through a window.

Officials say they made calls to Ortega and he exited the home unarmed. Ortega was detained and a search warrant was authored for the residence. During the search of the home, a backpack was located. In the backpack was an 80% short-barrel EP AR-9 rifle.

According to police, the rifle was loaded with a full 30-round magazine. Suspected drugs and a large amount of currency were also located in the bag. Ortega is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Ortega was booked into the Kings County Jail.