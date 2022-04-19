FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man wanted for the death of 30-year-old Corey Childress on March 20 was arrested this week in Fresno, according to police.

Officers say Childress died after he was shot – and then crashed his car into a home near 6th Street and Saginaw Way.

Officers say they learned that the occupants of two cars had gotten into an argument near the intersection. At some point during the fight, officials say someone in the suspect’s vehicle pulled out a gun and fired shots into Childress’s car.

Corey Childress (image provided by the Fresno Police Department)

Childress was rushed into surgery at a local hospital, where officials say he later died.

Fresno police officers say they arrested Anthony Munoz, 22, Monday at an apartment near Cedar and Olive avenues. Police say when officers contacted Munoz at the apartment he initially refused to surrender to police.

After Munoz surrendered, officials say they found a 9mm semi-automatic firearm, but it was unrelated to this investigation. Munoz was later booked into the Fresno County Jail.