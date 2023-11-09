FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect wanted for the death of a 39-year-old man who was shot at a Fresno gas station last month was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The Fresno Police Department and state law enforcement served several search warrants related to the death of William Carney on October 16.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Damien Murphy, was found in the 4800 Block of North Cedar Avenue and arrested for the homicide of Carney.

Homicide detectives say they identified Damien Murphy as the person who fatally shot Carney. According to investigators, the incident stemmed from a confrontation the victim had with the suspect’s family.

Investigators say the shooting took place on October 16 in the 400 block of North Effie Street. Officers arrived and reported finding Carney in the parking lot of the gas station at Belmont Avenue and Effie Street. Carney was transported to a local hospital where he later died.