FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after a shots fired call revealed illegal firearms, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they responded to a two-round ShotSpotter alert in the area of Fairmont Avenue and Holt Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a witness who advised they heard a male and female arguing inside a specific residence and heard two gunshots.

Officers say the male and female were observed going back and forth to a vehicle during the argument.

As officers were setting up a perimeter around the location, a male and female were seen leaving the apartment and subsequently contacted.

Officers say the male was found to be on active CDCR parole and said he lived at the location; he gave officers consent to search the home.

During a search of the residence, officers located two spent shell casings and a live round. The associated vehicle was also searched and officers located several privately manufactured firearms, magazines, and ammunition inside.

The male was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of various firearm-related charges, police say.