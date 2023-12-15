FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was arrested in Fresno County and ultimately housed inside Folsom State Prison was apprehended again after he walked from the minimum-security prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

State officials say 22-year-old Zionarrow A. Taylor walked away from the minimum-security facility at Folsom State Prison on Friday around 9:40 a.m.

The Folsom Police Department took Taylor into custody without incident in Folsom, officers say.

Officials say Taylor will be rehoused in a higher security area at Folsom State Prison and his case will be referred to the Sacramento County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Taylor was received from Fresno County in October. He was sentenced to two years for second-degree robbery.