Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating a fatal DUI crash in northeast Fresno.

It happened after midnight near Fresno and Bullard Avenues.

Police say they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash. When officers arrived they say they found a bicyclist hit by a car driven by 47-year-old Deshawn Mayo.

Police say Mayo left the scene of the crash. Police arrested him a couple of blocks away. He now faces felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

The victim was taken to CRMC where he later died. His name has not been released. Police would only say he was a man in his mid to late 30’s.

