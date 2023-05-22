CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was found carrying a concealed firearm on Saturday in a Dollar Tree parking lot, according to Corcoran Police Department.

The incident took place at 1100 Whitley Avenue when officers responded to a call regarding a large fight in progress.

According to the Corcoran Police Department, the officers arrived at the Dollar Tree parking lot when they noticed a man that matched the description of the man that was supposedly carrying a firearm. He was reaching into his waistband when the police arrived, officials say.

Officers stated that he was later identified as 21-year-old Alexes Rangel and that they ordered him to show his hands but he did not do it, so he was taken down and arrested.

According to the police, he was found to be allegedly in possession of a controlled substance and with a firearm with no serial number on it.

The Corcoran Police Department said that Rangel was booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded gun that was not registered, and owning a firearm without a serial number.