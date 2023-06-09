CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired a handgun at a 40-year-old victim, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Police say on Saturday, May 13 around 8:00 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 Block of James Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Investigators say they learned that Fernando Parra had fired a handgun at a 40-year-old victim.

The victim was not struck. Officers say Fernando was found to be a Felon and is prohibited from owning/possessing firearms and ammunition.

Corcoran Detectives say they began investigating this case and authored an arrest warrant for Fernando. The warrant was signed by a judge for Fernando being in violation of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Officials say on Friday, May 26, at around 9:30 a.m., Fernando was located at a home in the 800 Block of Silverado Street in the City of Hanford.

Corcoran Police, Hanford Police, and members of the CA Fugitive Apprehension Team attempted to get Fernando to come out and surrender; however, these attempts were unsuccessful.

Corcoran Detectives authored a search warrant for the residence and the Central Valley Regional SWAT Team (CVRST) was activated. CVRST served the search warrant and were able to take Fernando into custody. During a search of the residence, Corcoran Detectives say they located a pistol believed to be utilized in this crime.

Detectives say they located an AR15-style rifle, high-capacity magazine, and ammunition. Fernando was booked into the Kings County Jail where he is being held on no bail.