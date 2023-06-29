CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly caught inside a home stealing property, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a burglary report. When officers arrived they said the reporting person said he caught someone inside of his house allegedly stealing property and chased him away.

The victim described the suspect to officers, and a brief time later an officer contacted a subject in the area who matched the suspect’s description.

The subject was later identified by police as Eric Cole Jr. and he was positively identified by the victim and subsequently arrested. Cole was booked into the Kings County Jail.