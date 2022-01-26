Man arrested in connection to robbery, shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery and shooting that took place in central Fresno last year on Tuesday, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

Police say Alize Lopez, 23, was at a home in the area of Blackstone and Fedora avenues on Dec. 28 when he got into a verbal disturbance with two other men.

During the disturbance, officers say Lopez pointed a gun at one of the men and took his credit cards and cell phone. While Lopez was leaving the area, officers say he fired one round from the handgun which went through a wall of the home.

Detectives with the Street Violence Bureau Felony Assault Unit and SVB Tactical team investigating the incident say they were able to identify Lopez as the suspect and say he is a known gang member.

According to officials, Lopez was located in the area of Ashlan and Marks avenue on Tuesday by SVB detectives.

Officials say a search warrant was served at his residence where additional evidence related to the incident was found.

Lopez was later booked into the Fresno County Jail for charges related to the robbery, shooting and illegal possession of a firearm.

Fresno Police Department officials say this case will be filed with the MAGEC prosecution team.