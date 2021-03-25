Man arrested in connection to Fresno homeless encampment shooting death

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — California Highway Patrol arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a man at a Fresno homeless encampment March 20.

The suspect was identified as Francisco Mondragon, 33.

The shooting happened near Harvey and Winery avenues at a southeast Fresno homeless encampment.

The victim, Ray Stewart, 49, was found shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene.

Another victim was taken to the hospital.

