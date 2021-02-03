Man arrested in connection to east-central Fresno double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man connected to a New Year’s Day double homicide that occurred in east-central Fresno.

The suspect, identified as Marcello Della, 20, was found to have fatally shot Michael Jenkins, 19, and Cruz Garcia, 28, multiple times at an apartment complex in the area of Peach and Olive avenues, said Sgt. Jeff La Blue. Della left the scene in a gray sedan which officers have in their custody.

Police reported that the motive behind the murder was gang-related. Della has ties to Fresno and the Sacramento area.

Della was booked into the Fresno County Jail on two murder charges.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact Fresno Police through homicide detectives Mark Yee at 559-621-2407 or Ryan Rockwell at 559-621-2448 under police case 21-000067. The public can also remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.