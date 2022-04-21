TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man they say is connected to a series of agriculture-related thefts, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday morning the sheriff’s office says they arrested 43-year-old Carlos Gutierrez from Delano for possession of stolen property and grand theft.

Detectives say they believe the thefts are related to an ongoing investigation into thefts of agriculture-related chemicals.

During their investigation into the thefts, detectives say they were looking into a theft that had just occurred in the Tulare area.

Deputies say they found Gutierrez driving around Highway 99 in Tulare, where he was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspects involved is being asked by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office to contact Detective Robby Hebrard or Detective Daniel Villalobos at (559) 733-6218. You can also remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.