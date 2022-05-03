MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after digging into a Bear Creek embankment, causing thousands of dollars worth of damages, according to the Merced Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to complaints of a man digging into a creek embankment.

Police say they were able to match Hector Segura to the description of the suspect.

After contacting Segura, he admitted to causing the damage and was booked for felony vandalism, according to police.

Officials say they are estimating the damages to the embankment will cost thousands of dollars to repair.