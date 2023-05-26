VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect of retail theft was arrested because of a ‘theft spree’ of over $6,000 worth of items, according to an announcement made by the Visalia Police Department on Friday.

Detectives say that 30-year-old Alexis Requejo was arrested on suspicion of having a “theft spree” for the past three months, allegedly stealing $6000 worth of items.

Officials say that some of the affected stores were Target, Ace Hardware, and Macy’s.

Suspect of ‘theft spree’, according to the Visalia Police Department

Visalia Police encourages everyone who may have some information on the case to contact them at (559) 734-8117.