Man arrested for the 7th time for driving under the influence, police say

Crime
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested for the seventh time Friday for driving under the influence in Madera, police say.

Authorities say an officer with the Madera Police Department was patrolling the area near Pecan Ave. and Pine St. when she saw a vehicle traveling at high speeds and passing vehicles on the left side.

A traffic stop was conducted but the vehicle did not stop, resulting in a short pursuit, according to authorities.

The driver was identified as Irvin Ramirez and was found to be a DUI.

Authorities say Ramirez has been on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for DUI, and the arrest was his seventh arrest for DUI.

