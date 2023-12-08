FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The man who shot and killed a 25-year-old, Siranthony Robinson on Thanksgiving has been arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Nov. 23 around 12:12 p.m., the Fresno Police Department responded to the 4100 Block of East White Avenue regarding a gunshot victim. Officers say they found 25-year-old Siranthony Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS and fire personnel provided medical aid however Robinson was unable to survive his wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

25-year-old, Siranthony Robinson

On Dec. 8, investigators say they have identified 25-year-old, Eric Lindsey as the person responsible for the shooting. Lindsey was already in custody at the Fresno County Jail and was additionally charged with the death of Robinson.

Although there has been an arrest in this case detectives are asking the public for anyone with information to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.