MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of a controlled substance, officials with the Madera Police Department said.

Police say, on Sunday, officers responded to a traffic collision at Yosemite Avenue and Tozer Street.

During the investigation, officers say discovered one of the drivers identified as Jose Torres Rosales, was allegedly heavily intoxicated and twice the legal limit.

Madera Police Department



According to authorities due to Torres Rosales’ level of intoxication, while driving and causing minor injury to the other motorist, Torres Rosales was booked at the Madera County Jail on suspicion of felony charges of DUI.