TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Terra Bella for stealing a newer Polaris Quad valued at $8,000 on Monday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say just before 8 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary on the 10700 block of Road 248 in Terra Bella. A barn had been broken into overnight and the Polaris quad was stolen.

According to officials, deputies followed the tracks left from the quad through the fields and roadways to a residence more than two miles away in the 23700 block of Avenue 96 in Terra Bella.

Officials say deputies saw the Polaris and 23-year-old Nicholas Robinson, nearby. He was then detained and the key to the quad was in Robinson’s possession.

Robinson was arrested for burglary. He also had two active warrants with a combined bail of $125,000 and was out on bail for an unrelated offense, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Deputy David Rubio or Sergeant Brad McLean with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)-725-4194 or by email at tcso@tipnow.com.