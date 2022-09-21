VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he started a dumpster fire Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 5:45 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Lovers Lane and Noble avenues for a report of a dumpster fire.

When officers arrived, they found a fire burning inside a dumpster.

Officers said they were able to track down the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Gabriel Rios, a short distance away from the dumpster.

Rios was placed under arrested and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trail Facility for arson.

Nobody was injured, and no property was damaged in the fire.