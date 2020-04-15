Man arrested for stabbing woman multiple times near state building in downtown Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times last weekend near the state building in downtown Fresno after a fight over her personal property, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP investigators and Fresno Police officers were canvassing the area of G and Santa Clara streets, at a densely populated homeless encampment, where they saw the suspect walking around 2 p.m. about a block away from the Poverello House, said spokesman Mike Salas. The suspect was taken to the CHP Fresno area office for processing and interrogation.

The suspect, identified as Jack Jimenez Cabada, 58, was later booked into the Fresno County Jail on attempted murder, robbery and assault charges.

Fresno Police had received a call of a stabbing victim near O and Mariposa streets on April 11 in front of the state building at 2550 Mariposa Mall, Salas said. The CHP was called after police found the stabbing occurred on state property.

An investigation found the victim, identified as a 55-year-old Armenian woman, confronted Cabada, who was rummaging through her personal property.

A physical fight ensued between the suspect and the victim at which time the victim was stabbed multiple times with an unknown object, Salas said. The injured victim suffered multiple wounds with a large amount of blood lost.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition for surgery and is expected to survive.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.