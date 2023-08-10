Arrested for stabbing during fight in Orosi, deputies say

OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man because of a fight, says the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

According to deputies, at around 4:50 p.m., they were called to the 12700 block of Avenue 416 in Orosi for a fight.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a 47-year-old man who had been stabbed. He did not have life-threatening injuries.

Deputies identified the suspect as 49-year-old David Alvarez Galvan of Orosi.

Sheriff’s officials say he was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies also found the weapon used in the stabbing.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or anonymously through their TipNow Program at (559) 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.