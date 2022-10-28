MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot students at a middle school, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Friday, officials said a school resource officer at Rivera Middle School received a report of threats that had been made against the students.

Investigators said that 42-year-old Alex Arnold Trujillo had told school administrators that he was planning to harm the students while carrying out a shooting.

The school was placed on lockdown and officers from several local law enforcement agencies quickly arrived and secured the campus.

Officials said the school remained on lockdown for a couple of hours until Trujillo could be found. After serving a search warrant at Trujillo’s home, officers said they found several firearms.

Trujillo was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of criminal threats and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Saelee at (209) 388-7812.